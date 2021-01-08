Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$507.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,764,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,101,740.64.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

