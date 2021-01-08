NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. It targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from its 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas to offer some relief to customers in times of financial distress post COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through stock repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its facilities are getting old, thereby heightening risks of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, stiff competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security hazards are added woes.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NRG stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 32,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

