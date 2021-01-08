NuShares (NSR) Price Up 84.6% Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 84.6% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,002,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,901,702 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

