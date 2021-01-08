nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after buying an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

