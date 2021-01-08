nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Up 5.4%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.54. 1,568,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,382,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

