nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 39,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

