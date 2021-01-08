NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $195.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 22911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.27.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

