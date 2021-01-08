Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,768.91

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $12,768.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009802 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,748,540 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,913 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

