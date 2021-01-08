Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

