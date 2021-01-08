Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

OMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.