OAX (OAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00275505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.89 or 0.02670737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011711 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

