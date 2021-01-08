OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OCFC stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.