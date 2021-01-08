Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.22

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 41200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

