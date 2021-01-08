Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

