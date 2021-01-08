Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.53. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 210,766 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.