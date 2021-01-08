ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 40.9% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $21,219.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,437.51 or 0.99649214 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049724 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

