Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $256.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.