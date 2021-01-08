OKB Price Hits $7.13 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One OKB token can currently be bought for $7.13 or 0.00017804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $427.89 million and $227.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

