Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Up 6.7%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.92. 2,333,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,285,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.