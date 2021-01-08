Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $65.74. 1,905,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.