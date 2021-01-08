Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

WMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,069. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

