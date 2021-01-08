Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $269.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.