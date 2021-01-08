Old Port Advisors Has $744,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.19. 34,572,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,403,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $639.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

