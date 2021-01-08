Old Port Advisors Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 31.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 138,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 942,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.046 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.