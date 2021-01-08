Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $267.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,488,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725,084. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $264.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

