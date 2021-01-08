Old Port Advisors Sells 1,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,309,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

