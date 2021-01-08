Old Port Advisors Sells 486 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,742. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

