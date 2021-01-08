Old Port Advisors Sells 604 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,353. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $131.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

