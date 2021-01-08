Old Port Advisors Trims Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Rayonier worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 94.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 403,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

