Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.