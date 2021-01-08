OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $1.74

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00204167 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

