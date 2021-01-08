Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading 8.2% Higher

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $66.97. 3,373,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,224,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

