ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

ON stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.78, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,129 shares of company stock valued at $22,056,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

