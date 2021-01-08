OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.94.

OCX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 19,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,261. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

