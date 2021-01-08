OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OneSpan stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,865. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

