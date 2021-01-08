Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $454.52 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $454.52 million and approximately $240.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014725 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006998 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00437763 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

