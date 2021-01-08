Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.61 and last traded at $62.28. 684,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 338,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

