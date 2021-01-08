OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OPK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,416. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 333,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

