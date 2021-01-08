Oppenheimer Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

UBER stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after buying an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after buying an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after buying an additional 619,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after buying an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

