Oppenheimer Comments on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,841,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166,994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

