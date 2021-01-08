Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $329.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

