Oppenheimer Weighs in on MSCI Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $443.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.12. MSCI has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.03.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.