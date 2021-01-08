Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

