Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Opus has a market capitalization of $170,980.62 and $5.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opus has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

