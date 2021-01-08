Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 186,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

