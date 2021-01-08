OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSUR. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $855.06 million, a P/E ratio of -397.20 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,299,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

