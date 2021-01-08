Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ORTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 66,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

