Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shot up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $13.33. 470,587 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 348,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Organovo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.