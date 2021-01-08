Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.71 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00006001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and $2.76 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,720,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

