Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading 10.2% Higher

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $104.73. 1,825,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 954,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

